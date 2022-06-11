MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins face the Rays leading series 1-0

Tampa Bay Rays (34-24, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-26, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-0); Twins: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Rays +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota has a 34-26 record overall and a 19-13 record in home games. The Twins are eighth in the majors with 72 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tampa Bay has a 34-24 record overall and a 13-11 record in road games. The Rays have gone 9-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Twins hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has five doubles and two home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 12-for-32 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples and seven home runs while hitting .258 for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 3-for-20 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)