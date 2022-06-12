How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins aim to sweep 3-game series against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (34-25, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (35-26, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.62 ERA, .93 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Twins: Cole Sands (0-2, 8.49 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -125, Twins +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays play the final game of a three-game series. The Twins can sweep the series with a victory.

Minnesota has gone 20-13 at home and 35-26 overall. The Twins have a 25-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay is 13-12 on the road and 34-25 overall. The Rays have a 20-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Twins are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has five doubles and three home runs for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manuel Margot has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .281 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Nick Gordon: day-to-day (right hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)