Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays on March 27, 2021 Live Online
On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun (formerly Fox Sports Sun) and Bally Sports North (formerly Fox Sports North), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun & Bally Sports North
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Sun (soon to be Bally Sports Sun), while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Rays and Twins games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
