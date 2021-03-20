 Skip to Content
How to Watch Twins vs. Rays Spring Training on March 20, 2021 Live Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Links

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Twins games all year long.

If you are a Rays fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Sun all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

