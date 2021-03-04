How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays Spring Training Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays in a Spring Training matchup. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North), while in Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Sun (soon to be Bally Sports Sun). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun – this is your only option to stream Twins and Rays games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option