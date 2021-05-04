How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Series Live Online on May 4, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, Fox Sports Southwest Plus, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Plus, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest Plus. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest Plus, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the Twins Tuesday. Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.16 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) and Twins: J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.96 ERA, .83 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Twins are 6-8 on their home turf. Minnesota ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .244 batting average, Byron Buxton leads the team with an average of .392.

The Rangers are 6-8 on the road. Texas has hit 36 home runs as a team this season. Nick Solak leads the team with seven, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 6-5. Kenta Maeda notched his second victory and Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI for Minnesota. Dane Dunning took his second loss for Texas.

