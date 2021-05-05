How to Watch Rangers vs. Twins Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

When: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest) and in Minnesota on Bally Sports North. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry those channels, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Minnesota and Texas will meet on Wednesday. Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 2.08 ERA, .81 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) and Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Twins are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Byron Buxton leads them with nine, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 7-8 on the road. Texas has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Adolis Garcia leads them with seven, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Rangers won the last meeting 6-3. Joely Rodriguez earned his first victory and Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Brandon Waddell registered his first loss for Minnesota.

