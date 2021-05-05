 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Rangers vs. Twins Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest) and in Minnesota on Bally Sports North, which are available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry those channels, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Minnesota and Texas will meet on Wednesday. Rangers: Hyeon-jong Yang (0-0, 2.08 ERA, .81 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) and Twins: Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Twins are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Byron Buxton leads them with nine, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 7-8 on the road. Texas has hit 38 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Adolis Garcia leads them with seven, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Rangers won the last meeting 6-3. Joely Rodriguez earned his first victory and Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Texas. Brandon Waddell registered his first loss for Minnesota.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.