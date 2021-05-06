 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs Texas Rangers Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the Twins Thursday. Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.39 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) and Twins: Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Twins are 6-10 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for third in the American League. Byron Buxton leads the team with a .805 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Rangers are 8-8 on the road. Texas is hitting a collective .237 this season, led by Nick Solak with an average of .286.

The Rangers won the last meeting 3-1. John King earned his third victory and Solak went 1-for-3 for Texas. Lewis Thorpe registered his first loss for Minnesota.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

