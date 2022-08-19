How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

In Minneapolis, Texas, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Rangers in first of 4-game series

Texas Rangers (53-65, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-55, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 4.76 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Rangers +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins start a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Minnesota has a 34-25 record at home and a 61-55 record overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Texas is 53-65 overall and 26-31 on the road. The Rangers have a 23-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .335 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 15-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .252 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 7-for-40 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)