How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers Live Online on August 21, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Rangers take on the Twins after Lowe's 4-hit game

Texas Rangers (54-66, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-56, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, six strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -194, Rangers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins after Nate Lowe’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 62-56 record overall and a 35-26 record at home. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Texas has a 27-32 record on the road and a 54-66 record overall. The Rangers have a 23-50 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .333 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 13-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Lowe is 16-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)