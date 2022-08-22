How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North

Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Rangers bring 2-1 series advantage over Twins into game 4

Texas Rangers (55-66, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-57, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -212, Rangers +177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 62-57 overall and 35-27 at home. The Twins have a 51-21 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Texas has a 55-66 record overall and a 28-32 record in road games. The Rangers have a 23-50 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Monday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .330 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 14-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 26 home runs while slugging .462. Nate Lowe is 17-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)