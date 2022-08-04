How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Twins host the Blue Jays in first of 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (58-46, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-49, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (11-5, 2.43 ERA, .99 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -123, Twins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Minnesota has a 55-49 record overall and a 29-23 record in home games. The Twins have gone 24-38 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Toronto has a 58-46 record overall and a 24-25 record on the road. The Blue Jays have gone 43-23 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 34 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 6-for-21 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 14 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 11-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Garlick: day-to-day (rib), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)