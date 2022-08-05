How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (59-46, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-50, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 4.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Twins: Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -129, Twins +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 29-24 in home games and 55-50 overall. The Twins are fifth in the AL with 130 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Toronto has a 25-25 record on the road and a 59-46 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank second in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 16 doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .326 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 6-for-24 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles and 22 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10-for-34 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .253 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)