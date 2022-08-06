MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Twins games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins Game Preview: Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays Saturday

Toronto Blue Jays (59-47, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (56-50, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 5.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -137, Twins +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 30-24 record in home games and a 56-50 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.05.

Toronto has a 59-47 record overall and a 25-26 record on the road. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Twins are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .321 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 16 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 12-for-36 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 68 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 9-for-32 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .218 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (glute/hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)