How to Watch Minnesota Vikings Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Skol, Vikings! The 2023 Minnesota Vikings season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS. As usual, the Vikings will appear on multiple channels and streaming services in the 2023 season, including ESPN, Fox, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video.

How to Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings Season

About 2023 Minnesota Vikings Season

The narrative around the Minnesota Vikings is somewhat strange this year. The team finished 13-4 en route to a division title last season, but seemingly no preseason analysts are picking the Vikings to finish atop the NFC North this year. The advanced metrics seem to indicate the Vikings are primed for regression, despite having one of the game’s best wide receivers in Jefferson.

Take a look at the Minnesota Vikings 2023 schedule below. Keep in mind, all NFL games after Week 5 are subject to flexible scheduling.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blacked-out local or cable channels that carry Vikings games in the Minneapolis market, so DIRECTV STREAM will offer them all.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on ESPN+?

No. Although the Vikings play twice on “Monday Night Football” this season, neither of those games will be on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Hulu + Live TV?

The Vikings will be available to stream each week with a Hulu + Live TV subscription in Minneapolis.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Paramount+?

Yes, each time the Vikings appear on CBS in 2023, the team will be available to stream via a Paramount+ subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Peacock?

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Prime Video?

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Sling TV?

Sling TV’s Blue plan carries Fox in the Minneapolis market, so any Vikings games on that channel will be available on Sling, as well as those on ESPN.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Vikings or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on YouTube TV?

Minneapolis-area customers can watch the Vikings via broadcast and cable channels with a [YouTube TV subscription.

