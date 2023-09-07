 Skip to Content
Minnesota Vikings CBS ESPN Fox NBC Paramount Plus Peacock Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Skol, Vikings! The 2023 Minnesota Vikings season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on CBS. As usual, the Vikings will appear on multiple channels and streaming services in the 2023 season, including ESPN, Fox, NBC, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video. The best way to see Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the rest of the team in action every week is via a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings Season

About 2023 Minnesota Vikings Season

The narrative around the Minnesota Vikings is somewhat strange this year. The team finished 13-4 en route to a division title last season, but seemingly no preseason analysts are picking the Vikings to finish atop the NFC North this year. The advanced metrics seem to indicate the Vikings are primed for regression, despite having one of the game’s best wide receivers in Jefferson.

Take a look at the Minnesota Vikings 2023 schedule below. Keep in mind, all NFL games after Week 5 are subject to flexible scheduling.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS
Sept. 17 2 8:15 p.m. @ Philadelphia Eagles (“TNF”) Prime Video
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers FOX
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. @ Carolina Panthers FOX
Oct. 8 5 4:25 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs CBS
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. @ Chicago Bears FOX
Oct. 23 7 8:15 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers (“MNF”) ESPN
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ Green Bay Packers FOX
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons FOX
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints FOX
Nov. 19 11 8:15 p.m. @ Denver Broncos (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Nov. 26 12 8:15 p.m. vs. Chicago Bears (“MNF”) ESPN
Dec. 3 13 BYE
Dec. 10 14 4:05 p.m. @ Las Vegas Raiders FOX
Dec. 17 15 TBD @ Cincinnati Bengals TBD
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. vs. Detroit Lions FOX
Dec. 31 17 8:20 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers (“SNF”) NBC, Peacock
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Detroit Lions TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blacked-out local or cable channels that carry Vikings games in the Minneapolis market, so DIRECTV STREAM will offer them all.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on ESPN+?

No. Although the Vikings play twice on “Monday Night Football” this season, neither of those games will be on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Hulu + Live TV?

The Vikings will be available to stream each week with a Hulu + Live TV subscription in Minneapolis.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Paramount+?

Yes, each time the Vikings appear on CBS in 2023, the team will be available to stream via a Paramount+ subscription.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Peacock?

Yes, the Packers play on “Sunday Night Football twice this season: Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings. Both games will be available on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Prime Video?

The Packers are slated to appear in one “Thursday Night Football” game against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, which will stream on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Sling TV?

Sling TV’s Blue plan carries Fox in the Minneapolis market, so any Vikings games on that channel will be available on Sling, as well as those on ESPN.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Vikings or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Minnesota Vikings on YouTube TV?

Minneapolis-area customers can watch the Vikings via broadcast and cable channels with a [YouTube TV subscription.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
ESPN---
Fox---
NBC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

Find Out Where the Minnesota Vikings Could Be Headed in 2023

