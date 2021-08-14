How to Watch Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings Preseason Game Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings face the Denver Broncos from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, KUSA, and KMSP, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on KMSP, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Denver, the game is streaming on KUSA, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Other local affiliates that will be airing the game include:

Denver KKTV (CBS/11 - Colorado Springs)

KJCT (ABC/8 - Grand Junction CO)

KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City)

KWBQ (CW/19 - Albuquerque)

KKTQ (ABC/16 - Cheyenne WY)

KTWO (ABC/2 - Casper WY)

KOTA (ABC/3 - Rapid City SD)

KDLT (FOX/46 - Sioux Falls SD)

KPTM (FOX/42 - Omaha) Minnesota WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo ND)

KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck ND)

KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls SD)

KCCI (H&I/8.3 - Des Moines IA)

KGCW (CW/23 - Quad Cities)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha)

All Live TV Streaming Options