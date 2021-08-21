How to Watch Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 2 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 21, 2021: TV Channels

On Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Vikings face the Indianapolis Colts from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on WXIN and KMSP, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on KMSP, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on WXIN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Indianapolis WBKI (CW/58 - Louisville)

WFFT (FOX/55 - Fort Wayne IN)

WBND (ABC/57 - South Bend IN)

WAWV (ABC/38 - Terre Haute IN)

WEHT (ABC/25 - Evansville IN)

KHON (CW/2.2 - Honolulu) Minnesota WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo ND)

KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck ND)

KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids IA)

KCCI (CBS/8 - Des Moines IA)

KPTH (FOX/44 - Sioux City IA)

KGCW (CW/26 - Quad Cities)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.