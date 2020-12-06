How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Vikings face the Jacksonville Jaguars from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.