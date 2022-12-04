How to Watch New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 13 Game Live Online on December 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Vikings face the New York Jets from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

The Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Fox.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on fuboTV?

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game on CBS with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: BRAVO.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream Fox.

Can You Stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on NFL+?

If the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets game. You would be able to stream Fox.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

All Live TV Streaming Services

Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets Live Stream

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Preview: Cousins-Jefferson connection strong for Vikes with Jets next

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The long pass from Kirk Cousins up the left sideline landed in Justin Jefferson’s arms in just the right spot in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s game with New England, a split second before two Patriots defensive backs slammed into the Vikings star.

Jefferson kept the ball secure for a 36-yard reception as he hit the turf, before springing to his feet, flexing his muscles in celebration and screaming to the roaring crowd. The Vikings scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next play, after yet another contested catch by the indefatigable Jefferson.

“I love this team. I’d do anything for it, and when that ball’s in the air, it’s mine,” Jefferson said.

Already owning more receiving yards than any other third-year player in NFL history with six games left to pad his total, Jefferson has gained the trust of Cousins many times over. The quarterback has ever-growing confidence he can pinpoint a pass into a tricky spot and Jefferson will haul it in.

“The eye in the sky don’t lie, we say,” Cousins said. “When he puts that stuff on tape, it earns the right to keep getting the ball.”

Jefferson said he’s worked on hand-eye coordination, grip strength and peripheral vision to aid his success rate on those well-covered routes. The challenge won’t subside this week when the Vikings play the New York Jets, who boast a pair of standout cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

“I’m confident in my game, my skill set to win my battles, and hopefully we don’t get too many double teams,” Jefferson said.

The Vikings (9-2) can clinch their first NFC North title in five seasons with Cousins by beating the Jets and having Jacksonville win at Detroit (4-7), but they’ve largely kept their feelings about their dominance in the division to themselves with the obvious bigger picture of seeding for the NFC playoffs in the background.

“I never think about future weeks, or really can’t afford to look in the rearview mirror either. It’s got to be all about this week and getting a win,” Cousins said, adding: “There are many teams who at this stage of the game are hovering around .500, and then they end up playing for the Super Bowl, so you understand how this league will beat you up and go back and forth.”

The Jets (7-4) are one game out of the AFC East lead, in an even more foreign place with meaningful games ahead in December. They haven’t been to the playoffs in 12 years.

“It’s not like it’s an elephant in the room. It’s not like you’re not going to acknowledge it, but none of it matters at the end of the day,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “You’ve got to quickly refocus back to what’s important, and what’s important is this moment.”

GREAT WHITE

Mike White stepped in for the Jets at quarterback for the benched Zach Wilson last week and performed with the poise and efficiency of a veteran in just his fourth career start — and first of the season. White went 22 of 28 for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-10 victory over Chicago.

“He comes in and prepares, goes about his business the right way and goes about his preparation the right way,” rookie receiver Garrett Wilson said. “You do things like that consistently, you’re going to get it back.”

White already has just one fewer TD pass than Wilson and is two behind Joe Flacco for the team lead.

THE BREAKTHROUGH

Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 97 yards for the tying touchdown for the Vikings in the third quarter against the Patriots, his first score of the season after taking two of them all the way as a rookie last year. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels blamed himself for holding Nwangwu back by overthinking the return schemes. He and assistant Ben Kotwica drew up a new plan on paper at halftime of that game that the Vikings had never practiced before.

“What a breath of fresh air it was to see him take one to the house,” Daniels said. “I know we’ve all been waiting on it.”

MIDDLE MAN

The Vikings ought to get a boost for their defensive line with the return of Dalvin Tomlinson, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury. The only previous game he missed in six years in the NFL came last year when he was sidelined by COVID-19.

Tomlinson, whose interior presence and push has contributed to edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter combining for 16 1/2 sacks, warmed up before the New England game but was held out as a precaution.

“It was more just about trusting things, making sure the muscles were ready for the pounding you’re going to take during the game,” Tomlinson said.

FOOTBALL FRIEND

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, who requested a trade earlier this season because of a lack of opportunities, has been more involved in the passing attack lately. With White at quarterback, Moore caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Bears after having five as a rookie last year.

Moore said this week he actually took a ball the day before the game and had a monologue with it — even giving it a kiss for good measure.

“I was like, ‘Damn, you already know how I feel about you,’” Moore said.