 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox College Football
Minnesota Golden Gophers Nebraska Cornhuskers

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 2023 Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

After the appetizer of Week 0, the college football season begins in earnest on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a slate of games that includes the Big Ten opener for the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nebraska Cornhuskers. The B1G West foes will square off in Minneapolis, Minn. at the Huntington Bank Stadium in a game airing exclusively on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. The contest will mark new eras for both teams, the visiting Huskers are under the direction of new head coach Matt Rhule and the Gophers will start a new quarterback after Tanner Morgan graduated. Don’t miss a single second of the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Minnesota vs. Nebraska game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Fox on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Nebraska on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Nebraska game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, including some Fox stations, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Nebraska on Fubo?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Nebraska game on Fox with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Nebraska on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Nebraska game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Nebraska on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Minnesota vs. Nebraska game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Minnesota vs. Nebraska on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer Fox so you won’t be able to stream the Minnesota vs. Nebraska game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Live Stream

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.