How to Watch Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Golden Gophers face the #6 Purdue Boilermakers from Williams Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

The Minnesota vs. Purdue game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Preview: Minnesota hosts No. 4 Purdue following Ivey's 21-point outing

Purdue Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-7, 2-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Purdue takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Jaden Ivey scored 21 points in Purdue’s 81-78 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-4 in home games. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Boilermakers are 7-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Golden Gophers and Boilermakers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Jamison Battle is averaging 16.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 71.1% over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.