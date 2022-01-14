 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Los Angeles, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview:

Anaheim Ducks (19-13-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-10-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Anaheim. is eighth in the NHL with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Wild are 12-9-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-8-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 22.

Minnesota defeated Anaheim 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with 28 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 13 assists. Mats Zuccarello has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Terry has 36 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 14 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Brandon Duhaime: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.