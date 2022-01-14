How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Los Angeles, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview:

Anaheim Ducks (19-13-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-10-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Anaheim. is eighth in the NHL with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Wild are 12-9-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

The Ducks are 11-8-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Troy Terry with 22.

Minnesota defeated Anaheim 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with 28 points, scoring 15 goals and collecting 13 assists. Mats Zuccarello has seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Terry has 36 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 14 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Brandon Duhaime: out (health protocols), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Ducks: Vinni Lettieri: out (health protocols), Sam Carrick: out (health protocols), John Gibson: out (health protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).