How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on December 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Anaheim Ducks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Ducks head into matchup with the Wild on losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (6-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 10-9-2 overall and 6-6-1 in home games. The Wild have gone 5-2-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Anaheim has gone 2-10-2 in road games and 6-15-2 overall. The Ducks are first in league play serving 13.1 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, five penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).

Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: day to day (upper-body).

