How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes on April 14, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus (previously Fox Sports North), while in Arizona the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona.  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports North or Fox Sports Arizona – this is your only option to stream Wild and Coyotes games on your local RSN all year long.

Outside of the local markets, you can watch the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Sling TV and AT&T TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports North Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

