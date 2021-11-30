How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Phoenix, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota faces Arizona, seeks 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (5-15-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (14-6-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -362, Coyotes +282; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup against Arizona as winners of three games in a row.

The Wild are 4-2-0 against division opponents. Minnesota is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Ryan Hartman with 12.

The Coyotes are 2-5-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 10, Minnesota won 5-2. Kevin Fiala recorded a team-high 3 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with 12 goals and has 16 points. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shayne Gostisbehere has 15 total points while scoring three goals and totaling 12 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (hand).

Coyotes: Christian Fischer: out (undisclosed), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).