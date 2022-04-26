How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Minneapolis and Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM

Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Phoenix, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Arizona after Eriksson Ek's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (22-50-7, eighth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (51-21-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit Minnesota after Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-4 overtime victory against the Predators.

The Wild are 12-9-3 against division opponents. Minnesota is the top team in the Western Conference with 6.3 assists per game, led by Joseph Cramarossa averaging 1.0.

The Coyotes are 7-12-4 against Central teams. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

Minnesota defeated Arizona 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 103 total points for the Wild, 45 goals and 58 assists. Kevin Fiala has 13 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Clayton Keller has 63 total points while scoring 28 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Schmaltz has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-0-2, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Coyotes: 0-8-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game with an .852 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).