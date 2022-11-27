How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports North Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Extra, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Arizona Coyotes game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports North Extra 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona Extra, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports North Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes.

Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Arizona is 0-1-2 against the Central Division and 6-8-1 overall. The Coyotes have gone 2-5-2 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Coyotes won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has seven goals and 13 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has seven goals and 12 assists for the Coyotes. Lawson Crouse has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.7 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Josh Brown: day to day (upper body).