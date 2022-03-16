How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins

When: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In Minneapolis, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Bruins vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Boston faces Minnesota, looks for 4th straight road win

Boston Bruins (37-18-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-20-4, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -120, Bruins +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hits the road against Minnesota aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Wild are 17-7-1 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference with 6.2 assists per game, led by Mats Zuccarello averaging 0.8.

The Bruins are 19-8-3 on the road. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Jan. 6, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 30 goals and has 73 points. Matt Boldy has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 61 points, scoring 33 goals and registering 28 assists. Craig Smith has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.