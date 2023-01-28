Where to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 28, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Buffalo, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win

Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime.

Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded 132 goals while scoring 142 for a +10 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 15-7-1 record on the road and a 25-19-3 record overall. The Sabres have scored 179 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sabres won 6-5 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 18 goals and 27 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Victor Olofsson has scored 22 goals with six assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (lower-body).