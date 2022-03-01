How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Calgary visits Kaprizov and the Wild

Calgary Flames (31-14-6, first in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-16-3, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota square off against Calgary. Kaprizov currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 39 assists.

The Wild are 17-12-1 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The Flames are 7-6-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 57 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 24 goals and has 63 points. Mats Zuccarello has 13 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with a plus-40 in 51 games this season. Elias Lindholm has 15 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Flames: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, eight assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body).

Flames: None listed.