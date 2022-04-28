How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames
- When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North) and Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames games all year long.
What is Bally Sports Extra?
Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.
If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.
In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.
How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?
- If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for DIRECTV STREAM
- Once signed up, go to Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer
- Log-in with your streaming (e.g. DIRECTV log-in) or cable credentials
- Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App
Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Extra
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Live TV Streaming Option
Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov, Wild to host the Flames
Calgary Flames (50-20-10, first in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (51-22-7, second in the Central)
St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Calgary. He ranks sixth in the NHL with 105 points, scoring 45 goals and recording 60 assists.
The Wild are 28-17-3 in conference matchups. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kaprizov with 45.
The Flames are 30-13-5 in Western Conference play. Calgary has scored 288 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Matthew Tkachuk leads the team with 41.
In their last meeting on March 1, Calgary won 5-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-42 in 71 games this season. Kevin Fiala has 22 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 113 points, scoring 39 goals and adding 74 assists. Tkachuk has 16 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.5 assists, four penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .895 save percentage.
Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.
INJURIES: Wild: Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).
Flames: None listed.