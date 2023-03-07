Where to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 7, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Wild take win streak into matchup with the Flames

Calgary Flames (27-23-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-21-6, second in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -140, Flames +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Calgary Flames with a four winning streak intact.

Minnesota has a 36-21-6 record overall and a 21-10-2 record in home games. The Wild have a 20-8-1 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Calgary is 27-23-13 overall and 13-10-10 on the road. The Flames have a 28-3-11 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Flames won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 20 goals and 38 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 25 goals and 28 assists for the Flames. Mikael Backlund has scored four goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

Flames: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Gustav Nyquist: out (shoulder), Brandon Duhaime: day to day (head), Jonas Brodin: out (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).