How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Raleigh, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov, Wild to host the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (28-11-3, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Carolina. Kaprizov is ninth in the NHL with 53 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Wild are 14-3-1 at home. Minnesota is third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Kaprizov with 19.

The Hurricanes are 16-6-2 on the road. Carolina ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 19 goals and has 53 points. Mats Zuccarello has 16 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sebastian Aho has 48 total points while scoring 21 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Hurricanes. DeAngelo has nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (covid-19).