How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Chicago, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Chicago after Hartman's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-6, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-10-3, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -195, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-1 victory against the Blackhawks.

The Wild are 14-9-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has scored 133 goals and is third in the NHL averaging 3.7 per game. Hartman leads the team with 18.

The Blackhawks are 3-6-3 against opponents in the Central. Chicago scores 2.3 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex DeBrincat leads them with 23 total goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 30 assists and has 46 points this season. Mats Zuccarello has 13 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Erik Gustafsson leads the Blackhawks with a plus-two in 34 games this season. DeBrincat has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: out (health protocols).