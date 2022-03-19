How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Chicago, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Chicago after Kaprizov's 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (22-30-9, seventh in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (35-20-4, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit Minnesota after Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the Wild’s 4-2 win against the Bruins.

The Wild have gone 8-8-1 against division opponents. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Mats Zuccarello with 0.8.

The Blackhawks are 4-11-5 against Central opponents. Chicago has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 76.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 2, Minnesota won 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 75 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 43 assists. Kevin Fiala has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Patrick Kane has 68 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 49 assists for the Blackhawks. Dylan Strome has seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (concussion protocol).