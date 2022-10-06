 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild Preseason Game Live Online on October 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Chicago, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

