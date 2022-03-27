 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Denver, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Top Central teams face off in Wild-Avalanche matchup

Colorado Avalanche (46-14-5, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (39-20-4, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +108, Avalanche -130; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The top two teams in the Central face off when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche.

The Wild are 9-8-1 against opponents from the Central. Minnesota has scored 229 goals and ranks second in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 35.

The Avalanche are 13-5-2 against opponents from the Central. Colorado ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 17, Colorado won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Goligoski leads the Wild with a plus-34 in 58 games this season. Kaprizov has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 54 total assists and has 79 points. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

