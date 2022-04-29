How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Denver, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +111, Avalanche -134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He’s sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Avalanche are 15-6-4 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 307 goals and leads the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 36.

Minnesota took down Colorado 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 46 goals and has 106 points. Kevin Fiala has 22 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 36 goals and has 91 points. Valeri Nichushkin has six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).