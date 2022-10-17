 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Wild games all season long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Denver, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall while going 23-8-5 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Avalanche committed 309 total penalties last season, averaging 3.8 per game and serving 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).

