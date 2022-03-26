How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In the Minnesota, Columbus, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Minnesota and Columbus, you can also stream Minnesota Wild vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-4, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (38-20-4, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -239, Blue Jackets +194; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Columbus trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 21-7-1 on their home ice. Minnesota averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 105 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 14-16-1 in road games. Columbus is sixth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last meeting on March 11, Columbus won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 33 goals, adding 45 assists and collecting 78 points. Kevin Fiala has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Patrik Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 25 goals and has 48 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (back).