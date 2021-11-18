How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Dallas, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Stars visit the Wild after Robertson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (6-6-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-5-0, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -153, Stars +125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Minnesota Wild after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

The Wild are 7-5-0 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Stars are 2-2-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas has converted on 28.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 10 power-play goals.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with seven goals and has 11 points. Foligno has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with five goals and has 8 points. Miro Heiskanen has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Stars: Braden Holtby: day to day (lower body).