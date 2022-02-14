How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Detroit, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (22-21-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-11-3, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Detroit. He’s 10th in the league with 54 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 34 assists.

The Wild are 15-3-1 on their home ice. Minnesota averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Brandon Duhaime leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 7-12-3 on the road. Detroit is 14th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 54 total points for the Wild, 20 goals and 34 assists. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dylan Larkin has 49 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has 11 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Red Wings: Filip Hronek: out (covid-19).