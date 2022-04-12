How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov, Wild to host the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-25-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (44-21-6, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Edmonton. He’s seventh in the league with 89 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 47 assists.

The Wild are 22-16-2 in conference games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Oilers are 28-12-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks fourth in the Western Conference recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists.

Minnesota took down Edmonton 7-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 20. Kevin Fiala scored two goals for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov has 89 total points for the Wild, 42 goals and 47 assists. Mats Zuccarello has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 66 total assists and has 108 points. Leon Draisaitl has five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: out (upper body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).