How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota faces Florida, looks to end 3-game skid

Florida Panthers (18-7-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-8-2, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Florida.

The Wild are 10-2-1 at home. Minnesota averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The Panthers are 4-4-4 on the road. Florida ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Florida won 5-4. Frank Vatrano scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 22 assists and has 33 points this season. Ryan Hartman has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 33 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .867 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: Maxim Mamin: day to day (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: day to day (health protocols), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (health and safety protocols), Sam Bennett: day to day (health protocols), Brandon Montour: day to day (health protocols), Radko Gudas: day to day (health protocols).