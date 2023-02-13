Where to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on February 13, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida Extra, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida Extra, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Miami, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Wild host the Panthers after shootout win

Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout.

Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record overall. The Wild have a 17-7-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Florida is 11-15-3 on the road and 26-23-6 overall. The Panthers are first in NHL play serving 12.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has 19 goals and 31 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored eight goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Patric Hornqvist: out (upper-body).