How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Los Angeles, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota plays Los Angeles following Boldy's 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings after Matthew Boldy’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Wild’s 7-3 loss.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record at home last season. The Wild scored 3.7 goals per game last season while giving up 3.0 per game.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 on the road a season ago. The Kings scored 235 total goals last season (39 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (illness).