Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on February 21, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Los Angeles, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Minnesota after Fiala's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (32-18-7, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (30-21-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Minnesota Wild after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-5 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes.

Minnesota has gone 18-10-2 in home games and 30-21-5 overall. The Wild serve 12.0 penalty minutes per game to rank third in league play.

Los Angeles has gone 15-9-5 on the road and 32-18-7 overall. The Kings have a 13-6-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 7-6 in the previous meeting. Fiala led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 21 goals with 24 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has scored 18 goals with 32 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has 10 goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Marcus Foligno: out (knee).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed).