How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Montreal after overtime victory

Montreal Canadiens (8-25-7, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-10-3, fourth in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Montreal Canadiens after the Wild beat Chicago 4-3 in overtime.

The Wild are 13-3-1 at home. Minnesota has scored 137 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.7 per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 18.

The Canadiens are 3-15-6 in road games. Montreal is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging only 3.7 assists per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with 16 total assists.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with 18 goals and has 32 points. Kirill Kaprizov has 15 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Suzuki has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-4-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Anderson: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Jeff Petry: day to day (undisclosed), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols).