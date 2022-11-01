How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on November 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Canadiens visit the Wild after Dvorak’s hat trick

Montreal Canadiens (5-4-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Minnesota Wild after Christian Dvorak’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Canadiens’ 7-4 win.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record at home last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and a 12-22-7 record in road games last season. The Canadiens had a 13.7% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 248 chances.

INJURIES: Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body), Marcus Foligno: day to day (upper-body).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

