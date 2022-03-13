How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Wild face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South. Bally Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis and Nashville, you can stream Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild Game Preview: Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Nashville

Nashville Predators (33-21-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-19-4, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -145, Predators +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota hit the ice against Nashville. Kaprizov ranks sixth in the NHL with 73 points, scoring 30 goals and recording 43 assists.

The Wild are 8-7-1 against opponents from the Central. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The Predators are 12-6-1 against Central opponents. Nashville serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 103 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 24, Nashville won 5-2. Ryan Johansen scored a team-high two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 43 assists and has 73 points this season. Kevin Fiala has four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Roman Josi has 62 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).